Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.66

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and traded as high as $45.94. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 345,068 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

