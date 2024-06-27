Corundum Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

