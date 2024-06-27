Corundum Group Inc. Has $7.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 3.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.48. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.