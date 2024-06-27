Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,431. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

