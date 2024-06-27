Corundum Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,236. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

