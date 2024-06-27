Corundum Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER remained flat at $70.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

