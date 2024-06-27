Corundum Group Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 363,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,477. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

