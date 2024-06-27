Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Coupang alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 16.4% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,536,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 7.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,223,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.3 %

CPNG opened at $21.28 on Friday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.