Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Covestro has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

