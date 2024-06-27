Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($0.54) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -63.0%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCT
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.