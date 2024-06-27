Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $159.57 million and $7.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001437 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

