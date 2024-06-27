Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CRT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.59.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

