Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Sells A$162,218.70 in Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr sold 154,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$162,218.70 ($108,145.80).

Mark Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Kerr acquired 1,000,000 shares of Cryosite stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$830,000.00 ($553,333.33).

Cryosite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Cryosite

Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.

