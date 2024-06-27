CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

