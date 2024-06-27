CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

Insider Activity at CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,855 shares of company stock worth $2,330,290. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

