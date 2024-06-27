Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

