Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 4.97% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Down 0.6 %

PST stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,720. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

