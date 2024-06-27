Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,747 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.