CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 4.0 %

CVS stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

