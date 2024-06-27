Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 22,111,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average daily volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Cyba Trading Up 6.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £26.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.55.
Cyba Company Profile
Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
