Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BIV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 648,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

