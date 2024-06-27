Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 97 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.65. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

