Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $307,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $467.13. The stock had a trading volume of 870,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

