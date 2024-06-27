Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. 3,578,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,373. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

