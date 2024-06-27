Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

PKST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 205,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,354. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

