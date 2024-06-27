Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 1,868,475 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 536,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 102.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 508,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 256,925 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MUC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 514,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.