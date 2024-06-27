Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,716 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after buying an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,908. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.