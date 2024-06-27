Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,263 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,081,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 1,152,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.