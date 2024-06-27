Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,263 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,081,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 1,152,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
