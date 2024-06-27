Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Delek US by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 7.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -80.65%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

