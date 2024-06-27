Desjardins Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.71.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

