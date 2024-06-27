Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 145

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mitie Group Price Performance
LON MTO opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,668.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.72.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.