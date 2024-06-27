Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 145

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group Price Performance

LON MTO opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,668.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.72.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mitie Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total value of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19). In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,423.84). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,256. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

