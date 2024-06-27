Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

Saga Price Performance

LON:SAGA opened at GBX 108 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £154.83 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. Saga has a one year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

