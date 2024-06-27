Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.
Saga Price Performance
LON:SAGA opened at GBX 108 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £154.83 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. Saga has a one year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Saga
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.