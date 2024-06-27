Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on BVIC
Britvic Trading Up 2.6 %
Britvic Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30). Insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.