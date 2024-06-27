Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 956.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214 ($15.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30). Insiders purchased 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

