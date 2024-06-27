Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 21.54 $41.74 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $26.11 million 1.62 -$21.89 million ($0.29) -4.97

This table compares AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -25.38% -20.93% -15.75%

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.