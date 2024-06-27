Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFGX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 48,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,830. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,518,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

