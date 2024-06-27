Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 1,205,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,256. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

