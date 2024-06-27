Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $23.04. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 992,565 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,460,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.