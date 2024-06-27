Dohj LLC Cuts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in PDD by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDD by 26.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 88.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 67.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $131.94. 11,343,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.96.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.