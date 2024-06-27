Dohj LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. 2,688,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average is $352.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

