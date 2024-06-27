Dohj LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RTX by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 57,970 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

