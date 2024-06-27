Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 16.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,537. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

