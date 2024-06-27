Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

