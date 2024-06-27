DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHT.UN stock traded up C$4.36 on Thursday, reaching C$15.38. 35,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,796. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.19 and a 52 week high of C$17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

