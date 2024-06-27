Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,264. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.