eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

