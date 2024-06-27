Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile
