Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDCGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Eildon Capital Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

