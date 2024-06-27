Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Up 5.1%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.74 and last traded at $115.68. 484,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,324,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Elastic Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,061,880.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elastic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

