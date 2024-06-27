Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 223.5% in June

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ELEMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 27,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,238. Elemental Altus Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

