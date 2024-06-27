Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $533.83. The company had a trading volume of 255,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day moving average of $508.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

