Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $892.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $901.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $804.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

